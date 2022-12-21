The red-hot Philadelphia 76ers will look to secure their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Even without Tyrese Maxey (fractured left foot), the Sixers have been playing well; they are 10-1 in their last 11 home games. Maxey isn’t expected back for at least one more week.

Joel Embiid had 28 points and 11 rebounds for his 13th double-double and Tobias Harris added 21 points in a hard-fought 104-101 overtime win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Harris was particularly effective, with a 7-for-9 performance, including five 3-pointers.

“That’s just the mentality and the work that I’ve put in on all the off days and during the season and watching film and seeing very little details of how passes are coming in the flow of the game,” Harris said.

Harris has been not only aggressive but efficient. He has connected on multiple 3-pointers in six straight games.

“He’s playing right,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “He’s running the floor. I still think there’s times where we can get it to him in transition more. I think he’s so good in the open floor. He dedicated this summer to be a spot-up shooter making shots and he’s doing that.

“He’s got a quick trigger. You can see he’s worked on improving the quickness of his release. He’s doing that.”

The Sixers were fortunate to pull out the win over the Raptors. They’re still committing too many costly turnovers. But they’re finding ways to win.

“I think we are getting better every single day,” Embiid said. “We’re not perfect every single night. It’s not going to be perfect. But, as long as we have the mentality of wanting to learn and wanting to get better, I think that’s what matters.”

The Pistons will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they battle the Sixers.

Following losses to the Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets, the Pistons were defeated handily, 126-111, by the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Jaden Ivey led the way with a career-high 30 points, Jalen Duren added 15 points and 14 rebounds and Bojan Bogdanovic had 15 points.

Ivey has elevated his play since Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin. Cunningham played just 12 games this season.

Ivey was the fifth pick in the 2022 draft from Purdue, and he’s proving his mettle amid a frustrating 8-25 start.

“Just every game improving, whether it’s defensively or offensively, just playing with energy, speed and just doing what I can to help the team win,” Ivey said. “We have to collectively stay focused together.”

Despite the lofty offensive numbers, Ivey was more focused on the opposite end of the court following another loss.

The Jazz shot 50 percent, including 20 of 46 from 3-point territory.

“After games, you realize what you need to do better for the next game,” Ivey said. “I thought tonight our defense hurt us.”

