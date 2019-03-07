Arnold softball beats Mosley Wednesday night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. - The Arnold softball team beat Mosley Wednesday night.

The Marlins got the lead late in the game to win the matchup 14-3 over the Dolphins.

Bailey Knaggs picks up the victory in the circle. She went six innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out two.

Arnold is back in action Thursday to take on Bozeman. Mosley will also be in action Thursday against Wakulla.