DELAND, Fla. (WMBB) — In a bid to win back-to-back state championships, Arnold fell to Belen Jesuit 1-0 on Saturday.

The Marlins finished the 2021-22 campaign as the 5A State runner-up after winning the 4A title a year ago. They finished the season with a 22-2-1 record.

With just eight seniors on the roster, many did not expect Arnold to come so close to another title.

“No one gave these guys a chance,” Arnold Head Soccer Coach Jonathan Hammond said. “You know you lose seven of eleven starters and you got these four guys coming back, I mean the seniors last year that graduated, I think they were shocked when we got here. You know the seniors spoke up in the locker room and they just wanted to thank and tell the younger guys how proud of them they were for stepping up and filling some big shoes.”