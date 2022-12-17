PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold Girls Soccer team dedicated their new practice field in memory of a former player.

The Megan Pettis Memorial Soccer Field is dedicated to former lady Marlin who tragically passed away in 2013.

The annual alumni game was played on the new practice field today. This is the first on-campus practice field for the girl’s soccer team.

The goal of today was to honor Megan Pettis, raise money for Megan Pettis Scholarship and for the old and current players to battle it out on the field.

Pettis’s stepdad Eric Cobb said this is a great way to honor Pettis.

“Ten, twenty years from now, that that sign is still going to be there,” Cobb said. “This is still going to be the field. There’s still going to be people talking about who she was and what this is. We’re pretty we’re pretty happy.”