Arnold hires Josh Laatsch as new boys basketball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Arnold High School hired Josh Laatsch as their new head boys basketball coach.

Laatsch is familiar with the high school basketball scene in Bay County. He was the assistant coach to Mosley Dolphins head boys basketball coach Mike Memmen this past season. He also was the Mosley boys golf coach for the past two years.

Laatsch played college basketball at the University of West Florida from 2014 to 2017.

He will be introduced to the Marlins community Wednesday at noon.