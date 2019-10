PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls golf team won the 2A District 2 championship Tuesday at Bay Point.

The Marlins shot 43 over par for the course. Ridah September was the district medalist as she shot just five over par on Tuesday.

Arnold will advance to the regional tournament along with Columbia and Suwannee. Bay’s Taylor Moody and Wakulla’s Victoria Dichio and Harley Heuring will all advance as individuals.