NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Jalen Rucker’s 18 points helped Army defeat Cent. Conn. St. 66-55 on Tuesday night.

Rucker had six rebounds for the Black Knights (6-7). Coleton Benson scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Charlie Peterson shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Kellen Amos led the Blue Devils (2-11) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Jay Rodgers added 14 points for Cent. Conn. St.. In addition, Nigel Scantlebury had 10 points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.