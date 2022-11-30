TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Arizona State has hired Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle to serve as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator.

The school announced Wednesday that Ragle is leaving the FCS school to join the staff of new Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham, who played for Ragle at Scottsdale’s Chaparral High School.

Arizona State also hired former Sun Devils defensive lineman Vince Amey as defensive line coach.

Ragle returns to the Pac-12 after going 1-10 in one season at Idaho State. He previously served as an assistant coach at California from 2017-21 and Arizona from 2012-16.

Amey was a member of the 1996 Arizona State team that went to the Rose Bowl and served as defensive line coach under Ragle last season . He previously coached in the XFL and was Arizona’s defensive line coach for two seasons.

—

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2