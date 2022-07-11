SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP)The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced Monday were not released.

The 25-year-old Fischer has developed into a team leader in five seasons with the Coyotes with his work ethic and physical presence.

”We are very pleased to sign Christian,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said. ”He is a hard-working forward and a great teammate who is well-respected in our dressing room. We look forward to having him back next season.”

Fischer had five goals and five assists in 53 games last season. The Chicago native has 43 goals and 41 assists in 318 career NHL games, all with Arizona.

The Coyotes selected Fischer with the 32nd overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports