EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks continue to find ways to lose home games.

The Toronto Argonauts did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the clock in Saturday’s game at Commonwealth Stadium.

A.J. Oullette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine draw gave the Argos a 28-23 come-from-behind win over the Elks.

The Elks’ CFL-record home losing streak is now at 16 games.

The Elks got 121 yards rushing and a touchdown from Kevin Brown. Their special teams recovered two kickoff fumbles from Argo returner Jeremiah Haydel. These things should make a recipe for victory.

But not for the Elks, who fall to 4-13 on the season. The Argos move to 10-6, two games up on Montreal in the East Division.

Elks backup quarterback Tre Ford only went into the game for one play, while starter Taylor Cornelius was being examined for a potential head injury. That play changed the game.

The Elks were up 23-15 in the fourth, and had just recovered their second kickoff fumble. Ford then tossed an interception to Royce Metchie.

Cue the comeback.

DaVarus Daniels caught a 43-yard touchdown strike from McLeod Bethel-Thompson three plays later, but the Argos missed the two-point convert. It didn’t matter. The Argos got the ball back and Oullette sealed the deal. He finished with 91 yards rushing on the night.

The Elks took a 16-6 lead into halftime on the strength of three field goals from Sergio Castillo and a seven-yard touchdown toss in the slot from Taylor Cornelius to Danny Vandervoort.

But, the Elks really should have been up by a lot more. The Elks held Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson to just 34 yards passing in the half. The Elks held the ball for more than two-thirds of the half. But they couldn’t convert all that possession into anything more than one major.

The Argos presented the Elks with a gift immediately after the Vandervoort touchdown. Haydel decided to make an attempt to lateral the ball right after receiving the kick from Castillo. The ball only found the Commonwealth turf, and the Elks pounced on the miscue.

But, as with two other promising drives in the half, the Elks had to settle for three.

The roles were reversed after the halftime break.

The Argos had three long third-quarter drives. Bethel Thompson began to hit his passes. He finished with 273 yards on the night. But, like the Elks in the first half, the Argos couldn’t convert the yardage into touchdowns. Three second-half Boris Bede field goals brought the score to 16-15 to begin the fourth quarter.

Brown’s four-yard touchdown run made it 23-15. It was set up by a 30-yard scamper from Cornelius. But he took a vicious hit and had to sit out to be examined. And Ford came in.

And the Elks continued to make history.

NEXT UP

The Elks wrap up the season with a home date against the B.C. Lions on Friday night. The Argos can clinch the East Division title if they go to Montreal and win next Saturday.