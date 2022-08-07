SANDY, Utah (AP)Cristian Arango scored a goal in each half and Los Angeles FC cruised to a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Arango’s first netter gave LAFC (16-4-3) a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute, but Sergio Cordova answered three minutes later for RSL (9-8-7) to tie the match.

Kellyn Acosta gave LAFC the lead for good with a goal in the 17th minute.

Arango made it 3-1 in the 60th minute with his 11th goal of the season and Gareth Bale capped the scoring in the 87th.

Maxime Crepeau had two saves for LAFC. Zac MacMath saved four shots for RSL.

—

