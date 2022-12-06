BOONE, N.C. (AP)CJ Huntley and Justin Abson had 12 points each in Appalachian State’s 103-43 win over Carlow on Tuesday night.

Huntley also added eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (6-4). Abson shot 6 of 6 from the field. Terence Harcum recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Nehemiah Brazil led the way for the Celtics with 13 points. Byron Gaskins added 11 points for Carlow.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.