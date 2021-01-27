AP Top 25 Podcast: Tennessee’s deep hole; Scott’s legacy

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2019, file photo, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott speaks to reporters during the Pac-12 Conference women’s NCAA college basketball media day in San Francisco. Scott is stepping down at the end of June 2021, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five peers when it came to revenue and exposure. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)

The offseason started but the college football news never stops.

Tennessee has made a coaching change and the Pac-12 is looking for a new commissioner.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Andy Staples from The Athletic joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the Volunteers’ tricky situation and Larry Scott’s legacy.

The new Vols coach could face two rebuilds in Knoxville, with NCAA issues looming. In the Pac-12, Scott’s tenure started with him viewed as a visionary and ended with the conference bogged down by his inability to address campus-level problems.

Plus, an idea for a radical change to college football that would encourage fewer punts.

