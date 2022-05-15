Sportlight-May 16

By The Associated Press=

1884 – Isaac Murphy, a black jockey and one of the greatest American riders, wins the Kentucky Derby aboard Buchanan. He will win the showcase race two more times.

1916 – Damrosch, ridden by Linus McAtee, takes the early lead, gives it up in the stretch, and comes back to beat Greenwood by 1+ lengths in the Preakness Stakes.

1925 – Flying Ebony, ridden by Earl Sande, becomes the fourth field horse to win the Kentucky Derby, a 1+-length victory over Captain Hal. The first network radio broadcast of the Kentucky Derby airs from WHAS in Louisville.

1964 – Northern Dancer, ridden by Bill Hartack, wins the Preakness Stakes by 2+ lengths over The Scoundrel.

1976 – The Montreal Canadiens win their 19th Stanley Cup with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, capping a four-game sweep.

1980 – The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-107 to win the NBA title in six games. Rookie guard Magic Johnson fills in at center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and comes up with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists and is named the Finals MVP. The 42 points are the most scored by a rookie in an NBA Finals game.

1992 – America’s Cup: America Team USA defeats II Moro di Venezia 4-1 in San Diego.

2009 – Rachel Alexandria, ridden by Calvin Borel wins the 134th Preakness in 1:55:08.