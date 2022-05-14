Sportlight-May 15

By The Associated Press=

1937 – War Admiral, ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, battles Pompoon from the top of the stretch and wins the Preakness Stakes by a head.

1948 – Citation, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, wins the Preakness Stakes by 5+ lengths over Vulcan’s Forge.

1971 – Canonero II, ridden by Gustavo Avila, captures the Preakness Stakes by 1+ lengths over Eastern Fleet.

1981 – Len Barker of Cleveland pitches the first perfect game in 13 years, sending the Indians past the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 at Municipal Stadium.

1990 – Petr Klima scores at 15:13 of the third overtime to end the longest game in Stanley Cup Final history for the Edmonton Oilers – a 3-2 series-opening victory over the Boston Bruins in a game delayed 25 minutes because of a lighting problem.

1998 – Notah Begay III joins Al Geiberger and Chip Beck as the only players to shoot a 59 on a U.S. pro tour. He does it at the Nike Old Dominion Open.

1999 – Charismatic wins the Preakness and a chance to become the 12th Triple Crown champion, finishing 1+ lengths ahead of Menifee. It’s the 12th Triple Crown race victory for trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

2003 – The three-year championship reign of the Los Angeles Lakers ends. Tim Duncan has 37 points and 16 rebounds, and Tony Parker adds 27 points to help the San Antonio Spurs overpower the Lakers 110-82 to win the Western Conference semifinal series 4-2.

2004 – With one breathtaking surge, Smarty Jones posts a record 11+-length victory in the Preakness. Rock Hard Ten, in his fourth start, finishes strong for second ahead of Eddington.

2005 – Annika Sorenstam cruises to a 10-stroke win in the Chick-fil-A Charity Championship, finishing with a 23-under 265 total, matching the biggest 72-hole win of her career.

2011 – Finland scores five late goals to beat Sweden 6-1 and claim its second title at the hockey world championships. The Finns also beat rival Sweden in the 1995 final.

2015 – Stephen Curry scores 32 points, including a 62-footer to end the third quarter, and Golden State advances to its first Western Conference finals since 1976 by beating Memphis 108-95. The Warriors the first team since 1985 to hit 14 or more 3s in three consecutive playoff games.