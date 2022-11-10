HENDERSON, Nev. (AP)Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were placed on injured reserve, according to a person familiar with the moves Thursday.

Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and Renfrow has been dealing with rib and hamstring injuries. Each will sit out at least the next four games.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced by the team. ESPN and NFL Network first reported both Waller and Renfrow were being placed on IR.

Waller has struggled to stay healthy all season and he has just 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Renfrow has seen a similar decline this season with 21 receptions for 192 yards and no TDs. Last season, he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

Also, linebacker Blake Martinez announced he was retiring after seven seasons. He was in his first year in Las Vegas and had 20 tackles. Martinez had 706 tackles during his career that included stints with Green Bay and the New York Giants.

”I have chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions!” Martinez posted on Instagram. ”I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the years!”

