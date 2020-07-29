Phillies visiting clubhouse staffer tests positive for virus

FILE – In this Sunday, July 26, 2020, file photo, a foul ball that was hit into the stands sits on the ground of an empty stadium during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. The Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15. The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players Tuesday, July 23, 2020, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person declined to be identified because the results had not been publicly released. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One Philadelphia Phillies employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus, general manager Matt Klentak said Wednesday.

But all Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for COVID-19 for a second straight day, Klentak said.

The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week following a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a season-opening series in Philadelphia last weekend.

The Phillies are scheduled to host Toronto this weekend in a series that was originally scheduled to be on the road but had to be switched because the Blue Jays’ temporary ballpark in Buffalo, New York, isn’t ready. The teams won’t play Friday and instead will have a traditional doubleheader on Saturday.

The Blue Jays have been displaced because the Canadian government didn’t want players traveling in and out of the country.

