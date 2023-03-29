Penn State is hiring VCU’s Mike Rhoades to be its new men’s basketball coach, a person involved in the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the seven-year contract for Rhoades still needed final approval from the school’s board of trustees, which was scheduled to meet later Wednesday.

Rhoades, a Pennsylvania native, will replace Micah Shrewsberry, who was hired away by Notre Dame last week. Shrewsberry, an Indiana native, was at Penn State for two seasons, leading the Nittany Lions to the NCAA Tournament this season.

Rhoades, 50, is 176-113 in six seasons as head coach at VCU, including three NCAA Tournament bids. He also spent three seasons at Rice, going 23-12 in the final year with the Owls before returning to VCU.

He was an assistant at the Richmond, Virginia, school from 2009-14 under then-head coach Shaka Smart.

___

March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25