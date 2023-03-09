The New York Jets are acquiring veteran safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

New York agreed Thursday to send a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 to Baltimore, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams can’t announce trades until the NFL’s new year begins next Wednesday.

NFL Network first reported the trade of Clark to New York.

While the Jets await word from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on his future and whether he wants to join them in a trade, New York addressed its secondary.

With Lamarcus Joyner scheduled to be a free agent after starting 14 games in his second season with the Jets, Clark would appear to be his replacement opposite Jordan Whitehead at safety. Whitehead’s spot on the roster appears a bit uncertain, though, since he will count $10.2 million on the salary cap next season.

The Jets already began working on clearing cap space by deciding Thursday to release wide receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios, an All-Pro selection as a kick returner in 2021 who was due to count $8.2 million on the cap.

New York appears set at cornerback with Sauce Gardner, the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, and veteran D.J. Reed, and now brings in a sure tackler at safety in Clark.

The 27-year-old Clark has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Ravens since being drafted in the sixth round in 2017 out of Virginia Tech. But his starting role appeared uncertain with the Ravens expected to move Kyle Hamilton, their first-rounder last year, into Clark’s spot.

Baltimore also will clear about $4 million in salary cap space, which will help the Ravens after they put the nonexclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday. Jackson would make $32.4 million if he plays this season on the nonexclusive tag.

Clark, a starter for most of the past four seasons, has five interceptions, 3 1/2 sacks and five forced fumbles in his career.

