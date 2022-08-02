PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP)Buffalo Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer hyperextended his left elbow and is expected to miss several weeks, a person with direct knowledge of the injury confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person added Poyer should return before the start of the season, and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not revealed the nature or severity of the injury.

Poyer was hurt in one of the final team drills of practice earlier in the day, and experienced such pain that he had to be carted away. Poyer grimaced as he laid down on the sideline while being tended to by medical staff. As he was being escorted to the training facility, Poyer bent down and knelt in pain before getting up to sit in a chair to wait for a cart to arrive.

The injury occurred with Poyer seeking a contract extension. The 10th-year player is entering the final season of his current deal and declined to attend the team’s voluntary spring practices.

Though no deal has been completed, Poyer expressed hope an extension could be negotiated after his newly hired agent, Drew Rosenhaus, arrived for the start of training camp to meet with general manager Brandon Beane.

The Bills are suddenly banged up at safety. Fellow starter Micah Hyde has been limited at practice since hurting his left hip on Friday. Poyer and Hyde have spent the past five seasons serving as Buffalo’s starting tandem.

Backup receiver Marquez Stevenson also left practice after hurting his foot.

