Antonio Snell named North Bay Haven girls basketball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven named Antonio Snell as the new varsity head girls basketball coach.

Snell was the assistant coach of the Buccaneers for a year before taking over for Ty Steele this season.

He actually coached the Arnold JV boys basketball team under Bobby Britton before coming to North Bay Haven.

Snell coached the girls over summer and was excited when he got the call about taking over the program.

“I was the loudest coach on the bench, so everybody knew who I was,’ Snell said. “They know what I expect, they know who I am and what I bring to the table and they pick up on it very well. Just to have them locked and loaded is a plus.”

Snell has been very active on social media even before he got the job, posting player profiles of each member of the team.

“The way the game is going as far as college purposes now is social-media driven. I have a bunch of college connects that I can just simply post something and they can get it directly,” Snell said. “And it’s important for the girls to understand that social media can be used in a positive direction.”

Two goals that Snell has for the upcoming season is to have a better record than last year and get 100 percent of his seniors signed to play at the collegiate level on a scholarship.