Anne Thrift named the new North Bay Haven head swim coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - North Bay Haven named Anne Thrift their new head swim coach.

Thrift comes to the team with a lot of high school coaching experience. She's worked at Hernando High School, Macclay and most recently was the assistant swim coach at Arnold.

She takes over the program from Julie Johnson who went to Bozeman to help with the Bucks band.

It's a unique situation for Thrift because Hurricane Michael cut the swim season in half last year.

"We had the hurricane, but in a way, I feel like as weird as this is to say, it just made us stronger, it made them want to swim more. When something's keeping you from the water, it makes you want it more," Thrift said. "And I think we are going to make up for lost time by having the full season and you know just doing what we can to be there and be present."