LEEDS, England (AP)Leeds’ American coach, Jesse Marsch, acknowledged he is under pressure to keep his job after a run of four straight losses in the Premier League.

Leeds is in the relegation zone heading into a match against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday and without a win in the league since Aug. 21.

There were chants against Marsch and the club’s board in the final minutes of the 3-2 loss at home to Fulham on Sunday.

Marsch said he currently retains the backing of the board.

”But of course, I’m not dumb,” Marsch said Thursday. ”I understand exactly, if we don’t win games, I put them in a very difficult situation to continue to support me.”

Marsch said he was ”angry” about the situation and is looking deeper at his squad to ”find which guys are ready to fight for everything.”

”I’m tired of tight matches where we are in the match, and in many cases better than the opponent, and walking away with nothing,” he said. ”I’m tired of not capitalizing on moments when we are the better team in matches and tired of giving away goals too cheaply. And I’m tired of not getting results that we should be getting.

”I was 14 years a player, 13 years a coach, I have never lost this much in my career. And I’m sick of it. I’m trying to find out which guys can be counted on at the highest level right now.”

United States midfielder Tyler Adams missed the Fulham game because of an undisclosed injury and is still questionable for the Liverpool game, Marsch said.

Adams played the full 90 minutes in each of Leeds’ first 10 games.

—

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup