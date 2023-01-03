NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Sarah Andrews scored a career-high 30 points and No. 23 Baylor jumped out early and beat 17th-ranked Oklahoma 81-70 on Tuesday night.

Andrews made five 3-pointers and was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Ja’Mee Asberry added 14 points and Caitlin Bickle had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor (11-3, 2-0 Big 12), which has won six of its last seven.

Ana Llanusa scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma (11-2, 1-1). Madi Williams added 16 points and Taylor Robertson had 14. Skylar Vann grabbed 10 rebounds to go with seven points.

Bella Fontleroy scored all eight of her points in the first quarter to help give the Bears a 21-5 lead. Oklahoma shot just 1 of 16 from the floor in the first quarter but closed the second on an 18-8 run to pull to 34-30 at the break. Llanusa had 10 of her 12 first-half points in the second quarter.

It was the first time in the series since the 2010 Big 12 Championship that Oklahoma entered with a higher ranking than Baylor in the AP Top 25 poll. The Sooners are 13-2 in the series when slotted higher.

Baylor plays at No. 21 Kansas on Saturday. Oklahoma hosts 11th-ranked Iowa State on Sunday.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25