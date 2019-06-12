American Outlaws Panama City hosting watch parties for Women's World Cup games
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. - If you didn't have someone to cheer on Team USA with in the 2019 Women's World Cup, you do now.
The American Outlaws Panama City Chapter are hosting watch parties for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
American Outlaws is a group that supports both the women's and men's USA soccer teams.
Here are the upcoming dates for their watch parties at the Lynn Haven Beef O' Brady's:
U.S. Women's National Team — Women's World Cup (all times Central):
Sunday, June 16, 11 AM — Chile
Thursday, June 20, 2 PM — Sweden
U.S. Men's National Team — Gold Cup (all times Central):
Tuesday, June 18, 9 PM — Guyana
Saturday, June 22, 7 PM — Trinidad & Tobago
Wednesday, June 26, 8 PM — Panama
If you would like to get more information, check out AO Panama City on Facebook at facebook.com/AOPanamaCity or twitter at @AOPanamaCity.
