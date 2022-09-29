DORTMUND, Germany (AP)American forward Gio Reyna will be out for up to 10 days with a muscle strain picked up on international duty, Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzić said Thursday.

The 19-year-old Gio Reyna came off in the 30th minute of the

on Tuesday night.

The son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna has had frequent injury problems. His 2021-22 season was wrecked by leg ailments, and Dortmund has limited his playing time this season to 247 minutes.

“We hope that he’s available to us after the Sevilla game,” Terzić said, referring to the teams’ Champions League meeting next Wednesday. He did not provide details about the injury.

Dortmund will be without Reyna, goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and team captain Marco Reus for its Bundesliga game at Cologne. Alexander Meyer will play in goal on Saturday.

Kobel has a muscle fiber tear and back problems, while Reus’ ankle injury is apparently

during the Ruhr derby against Schalke on Sept. 17.

“It’s not as bad as we thought,” Terzić said of Reus. “We hope that he can return to team training next week.”

