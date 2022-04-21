SINSHEIM, Germany (AP)American defender Chris Richards has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a right thigh injury sustained playing for German team Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim said on Thursday the 22-year-old central defender suffered a muscle tendon injury in Sunday’s scoreless draw with Greuther Furth and ”is now set for a long spell on the sidelines.”

It was likely Richards’ last game for Hoffenheim as the American is on loan at the club from Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

”This is a very bitter diagnosis, as Chris had only just worked his way back into the team following a long injury layoff due to a persistent ankle problem,” Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen said.

Richards made 19 Bundesliga and two German Cup appearances for Hoffenheim this season. He played a game in each competition for Bayern at the start of the season, and made 13 competitive appearances for Hoffenheim in another loan spell last season.

Richards joined Bayern from FC Dallas in 2018.

