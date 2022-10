Montreal (8-9) will rest starter Trevor Harris knowing it will finish second in the East Division and host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the opening playoff round.

Dominique Davis and Davis Alexander will both see action for the Alouettes. The Argos (11-6) cemented first in the conference with last weekend’s 24-23 win at Molson Stadium.

CFL passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson needs 269 yards to hit the 5,000-yard plateau for the first time but is expected to share snaps with backup Chad Kelly.