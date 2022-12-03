PHILADELPHIA (AP)Matt Allocco scored 19 points as Princeton beat Drexel 83-63 on Saturday.

Allocco went 9 of 12 from the field for the Tigers (6-2). Tosan Evbuomwan added 16 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor, and he also had 13 rebounds. Ryan Langborg was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points. It was the sixth straight win for the Tigers.

The Dragons (4-5) were led by Lamar Oden Jr., who recorded 16 points. Drexel also got 12 points and four assists from Jamie Bergens. Amari Williams also had nine points, two steals and two blocks.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.