MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Shemarri Allen scored 26 points to lead Kansas City over Western Illinois 76-64 on Thursday night.

Allen was 9-of-16 shooting with a 3-pointer and went 7 for 10 from the foul line for the Kangaroos (11-15, 7-6 Summit League). Rayquawndis Mitchell added 16 points and five rebounds, while Babacar Diallo scored 15.

The Leathernecks (15-10, 8-6) were led by Trenton Massner with 15 points and five assists. Vuk Stevanic added 14 points and KJ Lee scored 10.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Kansas City visits St. Thomas-Minnesota and Western Illinois hosts Oral Roberts.

