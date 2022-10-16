PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Victor Barbosa made the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter, Harold Jemison scored two rushing touchdowns and Alabama A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34-31 in the HBCU River City Classic on Sunday.

The Bulldogs overcame a career game by UAPB’s Kayvon Britten, who had career highs of 277 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Britten’s fourth touchdown, a 4-yard run with 11:58 remaining in the fourth quarter, tied the score at 31. Alabama A&M then drove to Barbosa’s 29-yard go-ahead field goal with 5:59 remaining and held on for the win, holding the Golden Lions to 31 yards in the fourth quarter.

Donovan Eaglin had 126 rushing yards and the Bulldogs had 226 yards on the ground. Xaiver Lankford completed 12 of 21 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown for the Bulldogs (3-4, 3-1 SWAC).

Britten had 32 carries that included runs of 58 and 78 yards. The Golden Lions (2-5, 0-4) had 294 yards rushing but only 39 yards passing by Chancellor Edwards, who completed 8 of 14 attempts.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2