CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Emmanuel Akot’s 20 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Austin Peay 75-74 on Wednesday night.

Akot was 8 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Hilltoppers (7-1). Jamarion Sharp scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added nine rebounds and six blocks. Jairus Hamilton was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Governors (3-5) were led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who posted 19 points and six rebounds. Cameron Copeland added 15 points for Austin Peay. Carlos Paez also had 14 points, four assists and two steals.

