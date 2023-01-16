FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Brendan Adams scored 22 points to help George Washington defeat George Mason 78-75 on Monday night.

Adams also had eight rebounds for the Colonials (9-9, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). James Bishop added 19 points while going 7 of 19 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight assists. Maximus Edwards was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Ronald Polite led the Patriots (11-8, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Josh Oduro added 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists for George Mason. In addition, De’Von Cooper finished with eight points.

