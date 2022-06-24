The WNBA-leading Las Vegas Aces have had four long days to think about their historic collapse to the Chicago Sky before hosting the Washington Mystics Saturday in a chance for redemption.

Las Vegas led by 28 in its 104-95 loss to Chicago, making it the largest comeback loss in the history of the WNBA. The Aces dropped a franchise-record 41 points in the first quarter and shot 63 percent from the field in the opening frame.

But it all broke loose when the Sky went on a 59-25 run to take the lead late in the third quarter, and they did not give it up. Chicago, the reigning league champion, had an 18-0 third-quarter run, fueling the comeback.

The Aces (13-3) still sit in first place in the Western Conference by 2 1/2 games, but these types of losses can alter an entire season for a team.

Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon is convinced that the excruciating loss will have a positive effect on the league’s leading team moving forward.

“This one should hurt,” Hammon said. “They (the players) should lose sleep over it. I know I’ll lose sleep over it. But ultimately, these things happen … I think it’ll end up being good for us in the long run.”

Next up on the schedule is Washington (11-9), which has lost two straight and three of its last four. Since beginning the season 5-1, the Mystics have lost eight of 14 and are looking to turn the ship around again.

Last time out, Washington was dominated down the stretch in Seattle in an 85-71 loss to the Storm. The Mystics trailed by as few as two points in the fourth quarter, but Seattle finished the game on a 16-4 run to ensure the victory.

Elena Delle Donne had a team-high 20 points in 29 minutes for the Mystics. She leads the team with a 15.3 scoring average this season.

