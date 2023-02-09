SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP)Max Abmas scored 27 points as Oral Roberts beat St. Thomas 95-88 on Thursday night.

Abmas added seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (22-4, 13-0 Summit League). Carlos Jurgens scored 20 points while going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Issac McBride shot 6 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points. It was the ninth victory in a row for the Golden Eagles.

Andrew Rohde led the way for the Tommies (16-11, 7-7) with 25 points and four assists. Riley Miller added 23 points for St. Thomas. In addition, Parker Bjorklund finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.