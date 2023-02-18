TULSA, Okla. (AP)Max Abmas had 27 points in Oral Roberts’ 74-66 victory against North Dakota State on Saturday night.

Abmas had five assists for the Golden Eagles (25-4, 16-0 Summit League). Issac McBride shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Patrick Mwamba was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to 12 games.

The Bison (12-16, 9-7) were led by Grant Nelson, who posted 24 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Boden Skunberg added 13 points and eight rebounds for North Dakota State. Jacari White also recorded nine points.

