FARGO, N.D. (AP)Max Abmas scored 22 points, Issac McBride added 21 and Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State 92-69 on Thursday night.

Abmas also contributed five assists and three steals for the Golden Eagles (16-4, 7-0 Summit League). McBride shot 8 for 11, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Connor Vanover recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Bison (8-12, 5-3) were led in scoring by Grant Nelson, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Boden Skunberg added 15 points and four assists for North Dakota State. Tajavis Miller finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. The loss broke the Bison’s five-game winning streak.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Oral Roberts visits North Dakota and North Dakota State hosts UMKC.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.