A uniform opinion: All-Star duds don’t draw All-Star reviews

American League players celebrate after the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. The American League defeated the National League 5-2. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus)

DENVER (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr., Aaron Judge, Nolan Arenado and the rest of the All-Stars certainly got needled over their new threads.

As the American League was rolling toward a 5-2 win in their all-blue ensemble Tuesday night at Coors Field, fans on social media were having a field day, taking swings at uniforms that certainly weren’t in vogue.

They weren’t the only ones, either.

“We can do better. We can do better, man,” White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said. “We need the players’ input next time.”

The AL sported outfits that reminded some of jumpsuits or pajamas. The NL version wasn’t much better — an all-white production that had many commenting they looked, well, bland.

No classic birds-on-a-bat design for the St. Louis Cardinals, no sweet script for the Dodgers. No brown pinstripes on the shirts for the Padres, no recognizable “NY” logo displayed prominently on the hat for the Yankees.

Nowhere close.

“MLB should just let the players wear their own uniforms instead of these slow pitch softball ones,” Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson posted on Twitter.

Tatis, one of the flashiest players in the majors, tried to make his own improvements. The Padres shortstop accessorized with pink shoes and matching sleeve on his arm.

All-Star Game MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was able to stand out, too — for his bat, not his attire, thanks to a 468-foot homer into the thin Rocky Mountain air.

All eyes were on Shohei Ohtani, dull uniform or not. He was the main attraction as he became the first All-Star to be picked as a pitcher and a position player.

What the All-Stars were wearing, however, didn’t exactly draw All-Star reviews.

This bordered more on fashion faux pas than trendy. In fact, the only thing trending was all the criticism.

Rather than familiar logos and names, there were three-letter abbreviations on the jerseys for what team they represented.

Bring back the rainbow of colors, many said, and let players wear their own club’s uniforms. That was a big part of the game’s charm, they maintained.

Or next time, maybe even ask for fashion tips from the players.

“I’m a big fan of each team wearing their own,” White Sox closer Liam Hendriks said after earning the save as the AL won its eighth straight All-Star Game. “Don’t get me wrong, I love the uniformity, I don’t mind the little stars on the back, but for me, this year specifically, it would have been nice.”

Major League Baseball has a billion-dollar contract with Nike, whose swoosh was displayed prominently on the right side of the uniform just below the collar.

“I don’t like blue pants. I think it’s interesting,” Hendriks said. “I don’t mind the concept they’re going for, I just feel like they need a little more player input. This year was thrown together so quickly, so hopefully years in the future we can get a little collaboration going.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports