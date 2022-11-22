Stats Perform has announced 30 FCS finalists for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award, which is annually presented to the national defensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

The Buchanan Award, first presented in 1995 and in its 28th season, is named for legendary defensive lineman Junious “Buck” Buchanan, who starred at Grambling State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Past recipients include Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen and Arthur Moats.

The 2022 Buck Buchanan Award finalists:

Defensive Linemen

Ty French, Gardner-Webb, Jr., 6-3, 230 (Big South)

61 tackles (29 solos), 13.5 TFL (87 yards), 11 sacks, 1 INT, 15 QBH, 1 FF (11 games)

Malik Hamm, Lafayette, Sr., 6-3, 246 (Patriot)

49 tackles (27 solos), 12.5 TFL (93 yards), 8.5 sacks, 4 PBU, 12 QBH, 3 FF, 3 BK (11 games)

Jake Heimlicher, Penn, Sr., 6-4, 245 (Ivy)

47 tackles (28 solos), 13 TFL (51 yards), 9 sacks, 1 INT, 10 QBH, 1 FF (10 games)

Jay Person, Chattanooga, Jr., 6-3, 224 (Southern)

52 tackles (26 solos), 17.5 TFL (85 yards), 8.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 9 QBH, 1 FF (11 games)

Caleb Sanders, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-1, 270 (MVFC)

24 tackles (14 solos), 6 TFL (43 yards), 5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 QBH (11 games)

Spencer Waege, North Dakota State, Sr., 6-5, 282 (MVFC)

33 tackles (16 solos), 13 TFL (69 yards), 7 sacks, 5 QBH, 1 FR (11 games)

David Walker, Central Arkansas, So., 6-3, 235 (ASUN)

66 tackles (36 solos), 22 TFL (107 yards), 12 sacks, 1 PBU, 3 QBH, 1 FF (11 games)

Linebackers

Joe Andreessen, Bryant, Sr., 6-1, 232 (Big South)

116 tackles (77 solos), 18.5 TFL (87 yards), 4 sacks, 2 INTs, 5 PBUs, 2 FR, 2 BK (11 games)

Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW, Gr., 6-0, 240 (Southland)

88 tackles (45 solos), 7.5 TFL (19 yards), 2 INTs, 3 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FR (11 games)

Johnny Buchanan, Delaware, Gr., 6-0, 230 (CAA)

121 tackles (47 solos), 5.5 TFL (23 yards), 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF (11 games)

Rodney Dansby, Houston Christian, So., 6-0, 225 (Southland)

125 tackles (47 solos), 8 TFL (26 yards), 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 5 QBH, 2 FR (11 games)

BJ Davis, South Carolina State, Jr., 6-2, 190 (MEAC)

98 tackles (67 solos), 11 TFL (34 yards), 1.5 sacks, 5 INTs, 7 PBU, 2 QBH, 1 FF (11 games)

John Ford II, UT Martin, Gr., 6-3, 230 (Ohio Valley)

106 tackles (37 solos), 10.5 TFL (46 yards), 5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 4 QBH, 1 FR, 2 FF (11 games)

Kavian Gaither, Sam Houston, So., 6-0, 200 (WAC)

79 tackles (41 solos), 11.5 TFL (40 yards), 3 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 QBH, 3 FR, 2 FF (9 games)

Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, Gr., 6-1, 245 (Patriot)

103 tackles (57 solos), 7 TFL (28 yards), 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 5 QBH (11 games)

Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State, Sr., 6-2, 225 (SWAC)

98 tackles (53 solos), 8 TFL (22 yards), 1 sack, 5 PBU, 4 QBH, 2 FR, 3 FF (11 games)

Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri, So., 6-0, 226 (Ohio Valley)

108 tackles (51 solos), 4 TFL (32 yards), 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 7 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF (11 games)

John Pius, William & Mary, R-So., 6-2, 230 (CAA)

69 tackles (42 solos), 19 TFL (97 yards), 11.5 sacks, 3 PBU, 12 QBH (11 games)

Winston Reid, Weber State, Jr., 6-1, 230 (Big Sky)

89 tackles (53 solos), 10 TFL (37 yards), 3 sacks, 1 INT, 3 QBH, 1 FR, 4 FF (11 games)

Stone Snyder, VMI, Sr., 6-3, 240 (Southern)

107 tackles (51 solos), 3 TFL (7 yards), 0.5 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 FF (10 games)

Chizi Umunakwe, Central Connecticut State, Sr., 6-1, 215 (Northeast)

94 tackles (37 solos), 10.5 TFL (40 yards), 2 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 FF (10 games)

Zeke Vandenburgh, Illinois State, Sr., 6-2, 235 (MVFC)

100 tackles (51 solos), 21 TFL (120 yards), 14 sacks, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 4 QBH, 1 FR, 2 FF (10 games)

Tristan Wheeler, Richmond, R-Jr., 6-2, 228 (CAA)

97 tackles (47 solos), 9 TFL (24 yards), 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 3 PBU, 3 QBH (11 games)

Antoine Williams, Austin Peay, R-So., 5-10, 196 (ASUN)

91 tackles (42 solos), 12.5 TFL (60 yards), 4 sacks, 1 PBU, 3 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF, 1 BK (11 games)

Defensive Backs

Khalil Baker, North Carolina Central, Jr., 6-0, 185 (MEAC)

51 tackles (38 solos), 2 TFL (2 yards), 4 INTs, 5 PBU, 1 FR (11 games)

Luke Glenna, St. Thomas, Sr., 5-11, 189 (Pioneer)

68 tackles (36 solos), 1 TFL (5 yards), 4 INTs, 6 PBU, 1 QBH (11 games)

Robby Hauck, Montana, R-Sr., 5-10, 185 (Big Sky)

95 tackles (31 solos), 4 TFL (10 yards), 1.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 QBH (11 games)

Marcus Hillman, Elon, DB, Sr., 6-0, 200 (CAA)

73 tackles (50 solos), 16.5 TFL (68 yards), 8.5 sacks, 3 PBU, 4 QBH, 2 FR, 4 FF (11 games)

Alijah Huzzie, ETSU, R-So., 5-11, 190 (Southern)

59 tackles (43 solos), 2.5 TFL (8 yards), 6 INTs, 16 PBU (11 games)

Marte Mapu, Sacramento State, Sr., 6-3, 216 (Big Sky)

64 tackles (36 solos), 6.5 TFL (30 yards), 1 sack, 2 INTs, 4 PBUs, 2 QBH, 1 FF, 1 BK (11 games)

A national media panel will select the Buchanan Award winner, with voting based on the regular season. The recipient will be announced at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas – on the eve of the national championship game.

Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.