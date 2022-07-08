LONDON (AP)Three lower-level tennis chair umpires from Tunisia have been banned for match-fixing after being found guilty of deliberately inputting the wrong scores during matches.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday that Majd Affi was banned for 20 years after being found guilty of 12 charges relating to events between 2017 and 2020. Mohamed Ghassen Snene and Abderahim Gharsallah were both handed seven-year bans after being found guilty of four charges relating to an event in Tunisia in 2020.

The ITIA said the charges ”related to the umpires manipulating scores inputted into their electronic scoring devices, which did not reflect the actual scores on court.”

All three bans are backdated from Nov. 6, 2020.

—

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports