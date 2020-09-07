Blountstown Tigers aiming to reach peak just ahead of playoffs

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– Last season the Blountstown Tigers went 13-1, their only loss came in the state championship game. Several standouts from the state runner up team who now play at the college level graduated from school, but head coach Beau Johnson said this year they still have the players they need to make another playoff run.

“We feel like we got a lot of weapons we feel like we got eight people that can touch the ball every night we feel like our offensive line will be just as good,” Johnson said.

Several key players are returning to the team this season including quarterback Logan Pumphrey, fullback Garrett Martin, and three linemen.

“It’s all about game experience and just being out there and doing it I mean that’s what helps us all get better game experience,” Pumphrey said.

Johnson is aiming for the team to peak going into playoffs just as they did last year.

“Our goal is to be the best possible team we can be at the end of the year,” Johnson said.

Leaders on the team said they are also confident that they can make another run this season.

“We have a lot of athleticism on the team we have a lot of our ceilings really high we have a lot of potential,” Blountstown player Brody Hall said.

The Tigers will open up the season at Marianna on Friday night.

“What I’m most looking forward to and I can speak for a lot of guys on my team is running out from under that goal post on Friday night,” Pumphrey said.

The team will play on the road until Oct. 9. including a game at Laverne High School in Alabama.

“They’re red, they’re white, they’re Tigers, it’s gonna be fun it’s gonna be a battle of the tigers and two great storied small school programs,” Johnson said.

Once the Tigers play a game at home there will be limited capacity. The Calhoun County School District has not yet decided what the capacity limit will be.

“It’s gonna be fair, parents are gonna watch their children play, whether it be a visitor or us,” Johnson said.