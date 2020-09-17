Arnold Marlins eager to get football season started

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Arnold Marlins are set to start a second season under head coach Norris Vaughan. News 13 checked in with the Marlins on Monday ahead of Bay District Schools closing.

“Just excited to get out there and play and hopefully not have to quarantine anymore,” Vaughan said

Players said the team has gotten better on both offense and defense since last season.

“I feel like we’re gonna have a great season, we’re a great team, everyone’s bonding, we’re having a good start,” Arnold football player Habib September said.

The Marlins said they are being intentional about building a team bond this year.

“We’re trying to get together every Thursday before games days and we’re getting closer as a team like that, creating the brotherhood that we should’ve had last year,” Arnold football player Deshun Lowery said.

This season Arnold’s defensive motto is “Legion of Doom”.

“We’re gonna be the most physical people out there most physical people out on the field getting to the ball all at once,” Lowery said.

The team will open the season at home against South Walton.

“Gonna be their third game, that’s a really big disadvantage though, but it is what we’re gonna get out there and see what happens,” Vaughan said.

The home opener will also serve as senior night in Panama City Beach.