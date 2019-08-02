Breaking News
21 Teams in 21 Days: Walton

21 Teams in 21 Days

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Football season is right around the corner which means the return of our annual “21 Teams in 21 Days” segment. From now until the start of football season, we will bring you detailed previews of each team in our area.

For our fourth preview of the year, we went up to Defuniak Springs to check on the Walton Braves.

Head Coach Bobby Moore is entering his second year at the helm of the Braves football program.

Last season, the Braves only won one game at the very end of the season, so this year it’s all about turning it around and the team feels confident they can do that.

“Having a spring practice and having a summer, I think we’re ahead of where we were at this time last year,” Moore said.

The team will be set defensively as they have a lot of starters returning, but the offense is younger especially at the skill positions, which includes sophomore quarterback Landon Rogers.

However, their offensive line is extremely experienced with four seniors and one junior. The team will look toward those guys during the season.

“I trust them, I trust them with everything,” Rogers said about the offensive line. “We got some big guys, guys who are gonna fight for me, and just glad to have them there.”

The Braves will take the field for a preseason game against North Bay Haven on Aug. 16. Walton’s first regular-season game is against Jay on Aug. 23.

