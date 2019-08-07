21 Teams in 21 Days: Vernon

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – Football season is right around the corner which means the return of our annual “21 Teams in 21 Days” segment. From now until the start of football season, we will bring you detailed previews of each team in our area.

For our ninth preview of the year, we stopped by to check on the Vernon Yellowjackets.

Vernon had a stellar season last year. They went 8-3 overall and 4-1 in district play and even got to the region final of the 1A playoffs.

The Yellowjackets are in a great place this season too. They have about 23 juniors and seniors on their 34-man roster. That means a lot of guys are comfortable out on the field. Even head coach Gerald Tranquille is comfortable as he enters his third year with the team.

There’s no denying it, the team has high expectations this season.

“We’re looking to handle expectations. We know that if we do what we’re supposed to do on and off the field that we can make another deep run, Tranquille said. “We’re learning how to take each practice one day at a time, each game one day at a time and not look over anybody and just focus on us.”

Leading the offense is junior Dyvion Bush who has been the quarterback of the team since Tranquille has been coaching.

“Going into this year, I’m looking to make another run at the playoffs, I mean I got another year after this one but I wanna make the seniors I’ve been with so long, I wanna give them a chance to go to state,'” Bush said.

Vernon takes on South Walton in a pre-season game on Aug. 16. They open the season with Crestview on Aug. 23.