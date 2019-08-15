21 Teams in 21 Days: Sneads

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads football team had a lot of success last year. The Pirates went 8-2 overall and made it to the 1A regional semifinal game.

This year though, they have half of their starters returning, including three leading rushers and a top tackler. However, it still means that some younger guys will have to step up come the start of the season.

The Pirates have 14 seniors to lead some of those first-time starters.

“If you got five or six returners on one side of the ball then five or six on the other, you still need five and right now those top five or six are performing good, they’re practicing hard right now we’re trying to reach those others that we need and everyone on the same attitude the same page,” Sneads head coach Bill Thomas said.

One of the senior leaders on the team is quarterback Colton Mercer. The Pirates feel confident with him as the starter.

“Mercer had all our passing yards last year and he had a lot of rushing yards for us so he was really a run threat at quarterback also. He was more of our big full back type of guy. He just committed to Florida State as a pitcher so he has that type of arm,” Thomas said. “He can really throw the ball well, he’s smart, he handles the game well, he handles pressure well and he’s very coachable.”

Sneads opens up the season on Aug. 22 against Cottondale.