21 Teams in 21 Days: Rutherford

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Football season is right around the corner which means the return of our annual “21 Teams in 21 Days” segment. From now until the start of football season, we will bring you detailed previews of each team in our area.

For our eighth preview of the year, we stopped by to check on the Rutherford Rams.

The Rams are coming off a 2-7 season where they went 2-2 in district play and earned a trip to the 4A playoffs.

Rutherford football head coach Loren Tillman said this season is the one they’ve been working to for years. This year’s team is made up of mostly juniors and seniors.

This means the team is deeper in the playbook than ever before and there are several all-county and all-district players returning.

The Rams hope this year will be the pay off for years of hard work the team put in when they were younger.

Coach Tillman said he knows to achieve success in the offseason it all starts now.

“Did we outwork Marianna today? Did we outwork South Walton? Did we outwork Walton? And if we can’t answer yes to that then we need to give a little bit more the next day,” Tillman said. “There are days we can say I don’t care we how hard they work, there’s no way they could have outworked us. But if we can sit there and have that doubt that they might have outworked us today then we need to give better effort the next day. “

The quarterback position will likely be filled by a guy who’s not had a lot of playing time. Tillman said Markus Hammack is penciled in at starting quarterback for the Rams.

“He’s got a lot of experience even though he didn’t play in a lot of games last year. He was our quarterback during the spring and just everybody else seems to play harder when he’s in there,” Tillman said about Hammack. “He really does a good job at managing the offense and knowing that he’s got all these weapons around him and utilizing them. So we’re really excited that he’s there.”

Rutherford will open up the season against North Bay Haven on Aug. 23 at Tommy Oliver Stadium.