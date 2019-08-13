21 Teams in 21 Days: Port St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe is coming off a stellar season. The Sharks were undefeated in the regular season and made it to the 1A state semifinals, but with just nine seniors, this year’s squad will look a lot different than the last.

“When we played our spring game we had 22 positions and I think of those 22, 19 were first time starters in that position in the spring so we got a lot of new kids and new faces here and we’ve enjoyed it we’ve had a good summer, good fall camp and looking forward to getting our season started,” Sharks head coach Greg Jordan said.

Coach Jordan told his players that this year will be a teaching year, but he is asking the team to stay patient and work on their skills as individuals.

“Our plan is for those guys to continue to get better as the season goes on and hopefully peaking towards the middle-end of October November when the playoffs postseason gets started,” Jordan said.

The Port St. Joe players said they know people are doubting them this year because of their lack of experience, but the leaders on the team said they won’t let the younger players doubt themselves.

“We gotta keep having great practices, have great mental state and just keep each other motivated and remember that we can always get better,” Port St. Joe player D.J. Davis said.

Port St. Joe will host Liberty County to open up the season on Aug. 23.