21 Teams in 21 Days: Mosley

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Football season is right around the corner which means the return of our annual “21 Teams in 21 Days” segment. From now until the start of football season, we will bring you detailed previews of each team in our area.

For our tenth preview of the year, we stopped by to check on the Mosley Dolphins.

The Dolphins are in a good place right now. They worked hard in the weight room over summer so they could hit the ground running come fall camp.

Mosley has a lot of guys coming back. They have three returning starters on the offensive line, six guys coming back to the front seven, but it’s the defensive backfield that’s young and going to have to grow up fast.

The Dolphins have two talented quarterbacks competing for starting snaps right now: Joey Garrett and Josiah McCall. Mosley head coach Jeremy Brown said he feels like they can win games with either of them leading the offense. It’s going to be the experience offensive line that this team leans on.

“[It] brings up the whole level of your offense. If you were trying to find five guys that didn’t have any experience, those guys in the back are gonna be a little skittish running the ball, the quarterback is gonna be trying to get rid of the ball earlier or maybe running it out of the pocket early cause he doesn’t trust what they are doing,” Brown said. “So I think it builds that sense of trust for everybody on the offense when those guys up front are experienced, seasoned and they’ve been through the wars and the battles. We’re gonna lean on those guys.”

Mosley still remembers last season. They went 6-3, a winning record, but they were also one of the teams to get hit hard by Hurricane Michael. However, the Dolphins, right after the storm, played a game at Tommy Oliver Stadium against Pensacola. Even though they had a winning record by the end of the year, they didn’t make the playoffs due to the point system the FHSAA used last year.

“Our season got cut short and I think our guys now really appreciate what they have and having the opportunity to play and then maybe being able to go out and control their own destiny this year and not have some external factors distract them,” Brown said.

Mosley has a preseason game against Rutherford on Aug. 16. They open the season with Niceville on Aug. 23.