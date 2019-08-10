21 Teams in 21 Days: Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Football season is right around the corner which means the return of our annual “21 Teams in 21 Days” segment. From now until the start of football season, we will bring you detailed previews of each team in our area.

For our twelfth preview of the year, we stopped by to check on the Marianna Bulldogs.

After Hurricane Michael, many football teams in the area lost players, but that’s not the case with the Bulldogs. They have several key players returning to the squad this year despite being affected by the storm.

Fifteen of those guys are seniors so they are an experienced bunch. The Bulldogs are coming off a 5-5 season and a little playoff run. They made it to the region semifinals last year, but fell to Raines, the eventual 4A State Champs.

The Bulldogs really only have one goal for this year though.

“We’re gonna fight, we’re gonna play hard every game, we ain’t gonna stop until we get what we want and that’s a championship,” Marianna player Jaden Smith said.

Bulldogs head coach John Donaldson said he just hopes they play every game with everything they have.

“We hope that we play until the last horn that’s all you can hope for and give yourself a chance to win at the end,” Donaldson said. “Try and be physical and tough and everything we do, that’s the goal and play togethe rand igve all we can give and that’s what we want to do.”

Marianna takes on Arnold in a preseason game on Aug. 16. They open up the season against Chipley on Aug. 23.