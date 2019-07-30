21 Teams in 21 Days: Bozeman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – This week marks the first week of fall practice for high school football teams which means the return of our annual “21 Teams in 21 Days.”

From now until the start of the season, each day we will bring you detailed previews of the teams in our area.

We start down Highway 77 with the Bozeman Bucks.

Head coach Jason Griffin is kicking off his second season with the program. Another familiar face to the area will be on the Bozeman sideline this season, Josh Wright, who was the head coach at Arnold for six seasons and now is the Bucks defensive coordinator.

“Bozeman football is so fortunate to have a coach the caliber of Josh Wright here at the same time I can’t help but feel a little bit in that he lost a great job in order to be here so you know I have mixed feelings about it,” Griffin said. “He’s like a brother to me, I love the guy and he’s one of the finest the fact that he’s here running our defense what a great thing for Bozeman football.”

The Bucks are looking to bounce back from last year’s 2-7 season and they have made some changes on offense in hopes of doing so.

Coach Griffin said Jordan Rosalis will most likely be taking the starting snaps this year at quarterback. Rosalis has been a wide receiver for the team but over the course of the offseason, coaches saw his natural ability to play the quarterback position.

“He’s done some really good things, some things that not a lot of guys can do he’s got a really high ceiling, he’s got a lot to learn but he’s got a really high ceiling as far as his ability he’s we really feel like he gives us a better opportunity to move the football,” Griffin said. “I think last year we struggled offensively at times moving the football and scoring points and I think Jordan may give us a better opportunity to correct some of that.”

Bozeman starts off the season on Aug. 23 against Holmes County.